PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.