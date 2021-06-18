PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.
PUBM opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.02.
In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
