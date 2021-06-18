PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.75.

PVH stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.80. 6,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,131. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

