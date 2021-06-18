PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.23), with a volume of 316,160 shares trading hands.

PZC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.69. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.11.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

