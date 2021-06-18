Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Reduced by Analyst

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76. Oracle has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

