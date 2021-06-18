Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

RKDA stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

