Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Crane in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

