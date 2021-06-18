Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

