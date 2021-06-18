Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Lowered by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.56.

TSU opened at C$145.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$140.73. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$55.84 and a twelve month high of C$164.51.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

