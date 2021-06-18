Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issued By Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of QCR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

