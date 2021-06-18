Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Howard Hughes in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE:HHC opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.20. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 2,552,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $43,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 261,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 237,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

