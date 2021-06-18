Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 139 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

DOCU stock opened at $260.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -241.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

