Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

Shares of DVN opened at $27.59 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

