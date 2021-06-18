Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

