Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.