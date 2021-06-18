Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

