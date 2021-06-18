Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $232.19 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

