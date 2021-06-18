Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLK opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

