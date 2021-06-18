QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 52,705 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jurgen Leohold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -70.26. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,554,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

