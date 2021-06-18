Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120,357 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 3.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 2.69% of Quest Diagnostics worth $450,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

