Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 34,033 shares of company stock worth $151,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

