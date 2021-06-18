Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $569.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

