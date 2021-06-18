R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,328,000.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

RRD opened at $6.33 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $457.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.