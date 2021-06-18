RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $40.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RadNet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

