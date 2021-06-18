Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 301,785 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $30.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.22, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth $216,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

