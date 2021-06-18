Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a PE ratio of -177.96 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after buying an additional 667,605 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

