Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,428,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,142,000 after purchasing an additional 235,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 90,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 905,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $85.90. 103,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

