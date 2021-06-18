ReapChain Market Cap Achieves $8.75 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $514,912.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00722683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00082706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042319 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.