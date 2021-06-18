Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.46

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 9940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

