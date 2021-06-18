Regency Centers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 184 put options.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $64.46. 1,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

