Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

