Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of RF opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

