Renewable Electronic Energy Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $308,945.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $377,615.29 and approximately $308,945.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00141163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00179902 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.64 or 0.00891857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.04 or 0.99968454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,861,368 coins and its circulating supply is 420,539,817 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

