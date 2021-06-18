Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Up 3.9%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 1,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $7,616,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.