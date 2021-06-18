Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells $1,286,870.38 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $199.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.50. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

