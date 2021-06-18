Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 92,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 618,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 168.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

