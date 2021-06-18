Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GSL opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

