ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $229.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $240.46 on Monday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $241.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

