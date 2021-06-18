Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the May 13th total of 340,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 169,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.59 million, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

