Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,419.24. The company had a trading volume of 61,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,330.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

