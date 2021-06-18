Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,984,012. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

