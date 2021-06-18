Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $6.98 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $61.19. 59,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

