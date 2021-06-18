REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 1,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 402,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The firm has a market cap of $984.08 million, a P/E ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 71.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in REV Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at $298,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

