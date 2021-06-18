Reviewing Beyond Meat (BYND) and Its Peers

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Beyond Meat to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beyond Meat and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 8 5 0 1.95 Beyond Meat Competitors 350 1193 1213 33 2.33

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $127.72, suggesting a potential downside of 14.63%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Beyond Meat’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million -$52.75 million -249.35 Beyond Meat Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.60

Beyond Meat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99% Beyond Meat Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Meat has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beyond Meat competitors beat Beyond Meat on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

