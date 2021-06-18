Reviewing Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Turquoise Hill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 40.43 -$21.83 million $0.22 144.55 Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 3.01 $406.29 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MP Materials and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 4 0 2.67 Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.96%. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $22.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.40%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than MP Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% Turquoise Hill Resources 41.38% 7.31% 4.60%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats MP Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

