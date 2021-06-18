Revlon (NYSE:REV) versus Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Head to Head Analysis

Revlon (NYSE:REV) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revlon and Yatsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revlon $1.90 billion 0.42 -$619.00 million ($2.73) -5.59 Yatsen $802.02 million 5.11 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.52

Yatsen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revlon. Revlon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revlon and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revlon -26.42% N/A -6.04% Yatsen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revlon and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revlon 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50

Yatsen has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 96.71%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Revlon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Revlon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.4% of Revlon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yatsen beats Revlon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands. Its Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes, and sells skin care products under the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference, and Skin Illuminating brands; and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea brands. The company's Portfolio segment offers color cosmetics under the Almay and SinfulColors brands; men's grooming products under the American Crew brand; nail polishes, gel nail color, and nail enhancements under the CND brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum brand; hair care products under the Creme of Nature; and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Fragrances segment develops, markets, and distributes owned and licensed fragrances, as well as distributes prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. This segment offers its products under the Juicy Couture, John Varvatos, AllSaints, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Curve, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, ÂPSÂ, Alfred Sung, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, and White Diamonds brands. It sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, independent distributors, mass and prestige retail, e-commerce sites, department stores, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as licenses its Revlon and other trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in New York, New York.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

