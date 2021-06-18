Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) Insider Purchases £2,032.80 in Stock

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) insider William Tuffy bought 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

LON RBG opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. Revolution Bars Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.95 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

