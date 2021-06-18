Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) Insider Purchases £2,032.80 in Stock

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) insider William Tuffy bought 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).
LON RBG opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. Revolution Bars Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.95 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.
About Revolution Bars Group
