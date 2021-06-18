RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.58. 687,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.37. The stock has a market cap of $943.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

