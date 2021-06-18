RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.1% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 252,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

