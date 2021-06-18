Rhumbline Advisers Has $881,000 Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AxoGen were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $857.78 million, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

