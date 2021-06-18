Rhumbline Advisers Has $899,000 Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of CBTX worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth about $7,579,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

